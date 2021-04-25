Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Shares High Praise for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors still have all the makings of a very talented team, New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says

At 25-35, the Toronto Raptors look like anything but world-beaters.

Between playing all season in Tampa to battling COVID-19 issues to just the normal wear and tear of an NBA season, this year has taken a toll on the Raptors. But underneath all that muck, coaches around the league still see the Raptors as a very talented team.

"They've had a very unusual season in terms of playing away from home, then being hit with COVID and having injuries, and to navigate through all that, but they've been playing at a very high level," New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Saturday. "They had a four-game winning streak going into this game and any team that has [Kyle] Lowry and a [Fred] VanVleet, and [OG] Anunoby and [Pascal] Siakam, that's a heck of a team."

The big difference-maker for Toronto lately has been the addition of Khem Birch, an acquisition Thibodeau said he really liked for the Raptors. The 6-foot-9, undersized centre has helped stabilize Toronto's frontcourt rotation by adding a little more rebounding and defensive intensity. He's played to a plus-51 plus/minus over 201 minutes since joining the team on April 7.

Even if Toronto doesn't make the playoffs this year — it looks like they won't — the Raptors certainly have the makings of a team that should be right back in the thick of things when they can return to Toronto and play a more traditional NBA season.

Further Reading

Chris Boucher's knee tests come back negative for significant damage

Freddie Gillespie won't share any details about Toronto's defensive scheme

Fred VanVleet says he's day-to-day with his hip injury