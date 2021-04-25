Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Shares High Praise for the Raptors
At 25-35, the Toronto Raptors look like anything but world-beaters.
Between playing all season in Tampa to battling COVID-19 issues to just the normal wear and tear of an NBA season, this year has taken a toll on the Raptors. But underneath all that muck, coaches around the league still see the Raptors as a very talented team.
"They've had a very unusual season in terms of playing away from home, then being hit with COVID and having injuries, and to navigate through all that, but they've been playing at a very high level," New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Saturday. "They had a four-game winning streak going into this game and any team that has [Kyle] Lowry and a [Fred] VanVleet, and [OG] Anunoby and [Pascal] Siakam, that's a heck of a team."
The big difference-maker for Toronto lately has been the addition of Khem Birch, an acquisition Thibodeau said he really liked for the Raptors. The 6-foot-9, undersized centre has helped stabilize Toronto's frontcourt rotation by adding a little more rebounding and defensive intensity. He's played to a plus-51 plus/minus over 201 minutes since joining the team on April 7.
Even if Toronto doesn't make the playoffs this year — it looks like they won't — the Raptors certainly have the makings of a team that should be right back in the thick of things when they can return to Toronto and play a more traditional NBA season.
