Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Shares High Praise for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors still have all the makings of a very talented team, New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says
At 25-35, the Toronto Raptors look like anything but world-beaters.

Between playing all season in Tampa to battling COVID-19 issues to just the normal wear and tear of an NBA season, this year has taken a toll on the Raptors. But underneath all that muck, coaches around the league still see the Raptors as a very talented team. 

"They've had a very unusual season in terms of playing away from home, then being hit with COVID and having injuries, and to navigate through all that, but they've been playing at a very high level," New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Saturday. "They had a four-game winning streak going into this game and any team that has [Kyle] Lowry and a [Fred] VanVleet, and [OG] Anunoby and [Pascal] Siakam, that's a heck of a team."

The big difference-maker for Toronto lately has been the addition of Khem Birch, an acquisition Thibodeau said he really liked for the Raptors. The 6-foot-9, undersized centre has helped stabilize Toronto's frontcourt rotation by adding a little more rebounding and defensive intensity. He's played to a plus-51 plus/minus over 201 minutes since joining the team on April 7.

Even if Toronto doesn't make the playoffs this year — it looks like they won't — the Raptors certainly have the makings of a team that should be right back in the thick of things when they can return to Toronto and play a more traditional NBA season.

