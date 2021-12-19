Precious Achiuwa Details his Time in Isolation & Says He's Far More Than Just a Snacking Specialist

Precious Achiuwa had to set the record straight: He's far more than just an Oreos-with-a-fork eating snacking connoisseur.

He reminded himself of that during a few days in isolation following a close contact of a positive case, the Toronto Raptors center said Saturday night. It had been his first time in isolation due to the pandemic and Achiuwa got back into the kitchen to whip up some of his specialties.

"I haven’t cooked in so long," he said. "I’m very diverse. I’m a chef, I do a lot, not just the milk and the Oreos thing, trust. I’m not just a snack specialist, I’m all around the place, I can do a lot of things."

Overall, isolation was pretty annoying, Achiuwa said. He never tested positive for COVID-19 but due to his presence at the Giants of Africa event earlier this month in which multiple people including Masai Ujiri tested positive, he was forced by the Ontario government into isolation.

"That was kinda really frustrating," Achiuwa said. "I just felt like I had no control over anything. It was weird and frustrating at the same time. But we’ve just gotta do what we’ve gotta do to make sure everybody stays safe, especially right now with the way the virus is going across the league and the nation."

Fortunately, it gave Achiuwa some time to rest and rehabilitate his right shoulder that's been battling some tendinitis. He had been listed as questionable for Saturday night, but played and showed no signs of rust with a 17-point, five-rebound performance.

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet jokes about Russell Westbrook & Kyle Lowry chasing triple-doubles

Nothing feels the same as Raptors enter new wave of the pandemic with victory over Warriors

Pascal Siakam & Dalano Banton enter the NBA's COVID protocols