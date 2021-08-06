Raptors Acquire Precious Achiuwa & Goran Dragic for Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors have added Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry

The Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade is officially completed.

After days of speculation, the Toronto Raptors have officially acquired Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic from the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry, the team announced Friday.

Toronto had reportedly been looking for a trade partner to take on the 35-year-old Dragic who had reportedly had hoped to be moved to Dallas to play with fellow Slovenian countryman Luka Doncic, but no trade ever materialized for the Raptors.

The big prize for Toronto will be the 21-year-old Achiuwa, a former 2020 first-round pick who played in 61 games for the Heat last season. He's a versatile 6-foot-8 smallball center from Nigeria who averaged five points, 3.4 rebounds, and shot 54.4% from the field last season.

In exchange, Lowry will sign a three-year, $85 million fully-guaranteed deal with the Heat, according to Shams Charania. The deal had initially been reported at three years, $90 million but Miami couldn't offer Lowry that deal without adding another player to the trade in order to balance the financials of the trade.

Considering Dragic is heading into unrestricted free agency this summer and doesn't appear to be a long-term piece for Toronto, it's unlikely he finishes the year with the Raptors.

