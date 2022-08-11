Sportsbooks Split on Precious Achiuwa's MIP Chances, Some See Him Among Favorites

Vegas oddsmakers don't seem to have a very good feel for Precious Achiuwa's candidacy as the NBA's Most Improved Player for next season.

Some sportsbooks including Bet365 view the Toronto Raptors forward as one of the favorites to take home the hardware next season, listing him at +2,000, conveying about a 5% chance, the seventh-best in the league. Others, though, view Achiuwa as a longshot, listing him at +15,000, conveying about a 0.7% chance on PointsBet.

The chances of Achiuwa winning the award will largely be contingent on his role with Toronto next season. He played the majority of last season as one of the Raptors' leading reserves, but it's possible Toronto opts to move Achiuwa into the starting lineup next year, potentially swapping Gary Trent Jr. to the bench.

"I think he would fit," Achiuwa's trainer Kenneth Miller told AllRaptors. "I think I would love to see P in the starting five, man, I think he's ready for that moment. I think he gives him that dynamic edge that they could use. I would hate to see anyone lose their spot but speaking on behalf of P, I would love to see him in that spot and I definitely think he's ready for that role to start with those guys and come out the game ready to get the flow and the tempo up and ready up and going. I definitely think he's ready for that moment."

Achiuwa has been working to take his offensive game to the next level this summer, Miller said. His three-point shooting continues to look as lethal as it did in the second half of last year and Achiuwa's decision making is coming along.

"I know this guy has been putting in some serious work. He looks a sh*t ton better from the last time I've seen him," Miller said. "I think he's ready for the moment. This is going to be a big year for him and I think the Raptors fans should definitely be excited about what he's gonna bring to the table this year."

If Achiuwa can pick up where he left off last season and somehow finds his way into the starting lineup, those oddsmakers are going to want to seriously consider making the 22-year-old one of the favorites for the league's Most Improved Player next year.

Further Reading

Exclusive: Inside Precious Achiuwa's Offseason, 'he’s ready for the moment,' trainer says

Report: Kevin Durant reiterates trade request, Raptors remain a 'significant candidate' for trade

Scottie Barnes has been preparing for more 'Point Scottie' next season, his trainer explains