Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Says Precious Achiuwa is "On A Mission" This Summer

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa could thrust himself into the NBA's Most Improved Player conversation next season despite what Vegas sportsbooks say
Vegas sportsbooks might want to tweak Precious Achiuwa's odds for Most Improved Player next season.

For now, the Toronto Raptors forward is sitting at +15,000 to win the award, conveying about a 0.7% chance. He's a longshot to take home the hardware, well back of Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards who sit as the favorites at most sportsbooks. However, if Raptors coach Nick Nurse is right, Achiuwa could thrust himself squarely into that conversation next season.

"Wait till this year because every time I see him this summer on the court it's total focus, total intensity," Nurse said on the Rapcity Keleten-Nyugaton podcast, a Hungarian-based basketball podcast. "I mean, something happened to him where he now understands what playing in the NBA is about and he is on a mission."

Had there been an award for most improved in-season player last year, Achiuwa would have been among the league's top players. His first half of the season was plagued by inconsistency, bad decision-making, and an inability to finish at the rim. He averaged 7.5 points on 42.3% shooting and rarely looked good taking three-pointers. Then, following the All-Star break, something clicked. Achiuwa became a knockdown three-point shooter, nailing 39% of his looks while averaging 12.2 points and shooting 46.2% from the field.

As long as Achiuwa is coming off the bench, it might be difficult for the 22-year-old to really do enough to impress NBA voters, but one injury or a slight tweak to the rotation could easily see Achiuwa become one of the league's brightest young players next season.

