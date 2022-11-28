Raptors Provide Updated Timeline on Precious Achiuwa: Still 'Weeks' Away

The Toronto Raptors aren't expecting Precious Achiuwa back for at least two to three weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury

Precious Achiuwa isn't going to be back anytime soon.

The Toronto Raptors forward is still weeks away from making a return from what appeared to be a severe ankle injury he suffered on Nov. 9 against the Houston Rockets.

"I would say I did talk to Alex McKechnie today about it, he said that [Achiuwa is] probably at least another two to three weeks before we're going to have a better idea," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday.

Achiuwa's injury came just after Nurse publicly called him out for his lackluster defense in the games leading up to the ankle sprain. The 23-year-old had seen his minutes dwindle to just 14 minutes and was a combined minus-26 in his two games prior to the injury.

Toronto is getting some of the cavalry back Monday with Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Dalano Banton set to return against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Siakam had missed 10 games with a right adductor strain he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Otto Porter still remains out with a dislocated toe on his left foot. He had been wearing a medical walking boot during team practices but was seen Sunday walking without the boot. There's no timetable for his return to the court.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam is ready to get back on the court after a month spent leading from the sidelines

Chris Boucher continues to provide a spark as Raptors knock off Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Jeff Dowtin Jr. has been turning heads in limited action: 'He's been pretty solid'