Raptors Open Pre-season, Lowry Out For Opening Series

The Toronto Raptors will open their pre-season schedule without Kyle Lowry who was granted permission to remain in Tampa

The Toronto Raptors are back.

It's been a speedy offseason for the Raptors who will take the court tonight for their first preseason game after just three months off. They'll return with a fairly different looking roster, having swapped out Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for Aron Baynes, Alex Len, and DeAndre' Bembry.

Ultimately there likely won't be much to take from the team's first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. It'll be an opportunity for players to get their legs back under them and for Nurse to see some of the new additions in action.

For the rookies, Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris, it'll be a special moment as they step onto the court for their first NBA game.

"I’m excited to see how the game feels," said Flynn, the team's first round pick. "I know it will definitely be different from practice. Don’t really know what to expect. Just going into the first game, definitely excited, and just ready to play, honestly.”

Harris, taken 59th overall in the draft, echoed Flynn's excitement.

"A few nerves in there but it's kinda what you practice for, what you prep for, so more than anything, I'm just ready to get the experience," Harris said.

Lowry Granted Leave



The 34-year-old Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the team's first two games against the Hornets. He was granted permission by the team to remain in Tampa.

Lowry has not been seen around the team very much during training camp and has yet to speak to the media. While it may raise some concerns due to the organization's COVID-19 positive tests, Lowry was absent for the team's first few preseason games last season and after a truncated offseason it's understandable if the organization gives him a little bit more time off before the start of the season.