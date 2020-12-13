Anunoby, Flynn, & Thomas Impress in Pre-Season Opener

The Toronto Raptors opened the pre-season with a victory over the Charlotte Hornets thanks to impressive games from OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Matt Thomas

The Toronto Raptors are back. Basketball is back.

Saturday night's pre-season opener against the Charlotte Hornets was fun. The Raptors fell behind early, just enough to make things relatively interesting, then stormed back to win 111-100.

We won't read too much into it. It was, after all, just a pre-season game, but there are a few things that jumped out at me.

1. OG Anunoby Looks Smoother

Anunoby has always been an elite defender, but his offensive game has historically been plagued by awkwardness. While it certainly has improved over the past few years, it looked much, much better on Saturday.

"He is a guy that can get some buckets out of the offence," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "That is something we are going to try to emphasize with him. Be that guy who finds that open cut when we need him. I think his skills starting and ending drives are improving and his playmaking is improving. As we found out, he’s also a pretty good passer too so that’s good."

In the first quarter, he took a pass from Fred VanVleet, put it behind his back to avoid the defender, and then threw down a two-handed slam

For a guy who used to trip over his feet carrying the ball, he certainly showed a little more offensive coordination.

If Anunoby continues to show offensive development, there should be plenty of minutes up for grabs in Toronto's smallball lineup this season. Anunoby will likely see more time playing the four or five this season, Nurse said, as the Raptors try to work in a smallball lineup with their second unit.

Somewhat related: Anunoby can be found at 33-to-1 to win the Most Improved Player award this season, according to Oddschecker.

2. Malachi Flynn Can Hoop

There was never really any question about Flynn's basketball IQ coming out of college and Saturday night showed that should translate to the next level.

His lateral quickness and closeout ability were certainly impressive on the defensive end against the Hornets as he chased down defenders while staying in front of attacking guards.

"Similar to Fred he's got great side-to-side feet and he's got a toughness," Nurse said. "He's got a want to and he's, kind of got an attacking mindset at the defensive end and that's good to see that's how we like to play."

Offensively, he repeatedly made the right decisions, finding Matt Thomas for a pair of good 3-point looks in the second quarter.

"I throw him in the same group as a good basketball player, you know he does a lot," Nurse said. "He penetrates, he pressures the ball, he understands where to be. He's competitive, and then you know he's got the shooting component to his game as we saw tonight as well."

Flynn finished his NBA pre-season debut with nine points on 3-for-6 shooting from behind the arc.

Considering how much Nurse's demands from his players defensively, Flynn's ability to hold his own on that end should earn him minutes as the season continues.

3. Matt Thomas Can Create

There have never been any questions about Thomas' ability to space the floor and hit from deep, but he showed Saturday that there might be a few more tricks in his offensive bag.

"He's a shooter, obviously, but he's also a good player. He cuts and he moves," Nurse said.

His ability to space the floor with his 3-point shooting totally changes the way opposing teams defend. It forces teams to close out quickly, allowing him to take advantage with some nifty passing he flashed in Charlotte.

"If he’s out there guys are definitely going closer toward him because they know he can shoot it which helps everyone else out," Flynn said. "When they do give him space, he’s able to knock it down."

Thomas led the team with 19 points and went 4-for-7 from behind the arc.

The question for him this season will be on the defensive end, where he needs to prove he can be a reliable defender within Nurse's system. If he can be adequate defensively, Nurse said he's looking to lock him into a more consistent rotation spot this season.

Up Next

The Raptors are staying in Charlotte for their second pre-season game scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.