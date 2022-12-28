Raptors Provide Updates on Precious Achiuwa, Fred VanVleet, & Christian Koloko

The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa, and Christian Koloko as questionable to play Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies

Precious Achiuwa is nearing his return to the court this season but the injuries just keep coming for the Toronto Raptors.

Both Fred VanVleet and Christian Koloko are now questionable to play Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, joining Achiuwa who has been upgraded to questionable.

VanVleet did not practice Wednesday as he continues to battle back spasms, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. He'd been healthy coming into Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers before leaving early with the back injury.

Koloko, meanwhile, will have an MRI done on his injured knee. He was seen doing some brief training with the team Wednesday during practice. Regardless of his status, don't expect much playing time for him when Achiuwa returns to the lineup.

While the exact date for Achiuwa's return from his ankle injury remains up in the air, he's expected to be back at some point before the new year. He'll likely play in one of the back-to-back games against Memphis and the Phoenix Suns before the weekend, though that was not confirmed Wednesday.

Otto Porter Jr. remains out. He's not expected back until January as he continues to deal with a dislocated toe.

Dalano Banton has been assigned to the G League and will be unavailable Thursday. Jeff Downtin Jr. could see action as a backup point guard alongside Malachi Flynn if VanVleet misses time.

