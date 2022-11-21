Skip to main content
Raptors Provide Injury Updates Ahead of Nets Matchup

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will have Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher back on Wednesday while Precious Achiuwa is still a ways away
The Toronto Raptors are slowly starting to get healthy.

Both Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. returned to practice Monday as they recover from a non-COVID illness that has been plaguing the team. Trent has also recovered from a hip injury that had sidelined him for a game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Scottie Barnes was not seen participating in practice, though Nurse said his ankle is "fine" after he briefly exited Saturday's game with a left ankle injury. 

Precious Achiuwa was seen taking flat-footed jump shots during practice but he is still "a ways away," Nurse said. He continues to battle an ankle injury.

Pascal Siakam participated in non-contact activities on Monday as he works his way back from a Grade 2 right adductor strain. More information on his return can be expected at some point later this week.

Dalano Banton still remains sidelined with an ankle injury, Nurse said. It's unclear when he'll be back.

Otto Porter Jr. remains in a medical walking boot as he deals with a toe dislocation in his left foot. There's no timeline on when he'll be back on the court this season.

