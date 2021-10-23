Celtics Say They Got 'Punked' by Raptors: 'They Make You Play Different'

This season isn’t always going to be pretty for the Toronto Raptors. Such a young and inexperienced team is certainly going to have growing pains. But no matter what struggles come their way, the NBA knows whenever the Raptors step on the court it’s going to be a battle.

“That’s who Toronto is, a team that really plays hard,” Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said following the Raptors 115-83 beatdown of the Celtics. “We really stressed if you don't bring the intensity against these guys, it could get ugly.”

That’s what these Raptors are banking on this season. They’re going to outwork opposing teams on a nightly basis and use their length and athleticism to wreak havoc on defense and the offensive boards.

“They make you play different. You have to move the ball more, you have to do certain things, and I don't think we did that offensively,” Celtics big Al Horford said. “Give them credit, they're a scrappy team, they played hard. I'd say we were definitely held in check tonight."

Toronto forced Boston into 25 turnovers leading to 27 points on Friday. That’s going to be the recipe for the Raptors this season. Toronto isn’t going to shoot a particularly high percentage from the field, but these Raptors hoping to simply get up more shots by forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds. In the first half, they survived by attempting 19 more shots than Boston despite shooting 12% worse from the floor. Those lopsided numbers came thanks in part to 15 first-half offensive rebounds.

“Can’t get into a jumping contest with these guys, long athletic guys,” Udoka said.

It was simply an effort thing Friday night. The Celtics didn’t have it and the Raptors took advantage.

"One thing I can't stand as a coach is to get punked out there,” Udoka said. “I felt that they came out and punked us, outplayed us, played harder than us."

