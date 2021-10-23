    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Celtics Say They Got 'Punked' by Raptors: 'They Make You Play Different'

    The Toronto Raptors simply outworked the Boston Celtics who say they got 'punked' on Friday night by Toronto's length and athleticism
    Author:

    This season isn’t always going to be pretty for the Toronto Raptors. Such a young and inexperienced team is certainly going to have growing pains. But no matter what struggles come their way, the NBA knows whenever the Raptors step on the court it’s going to be a battle.

    “That’s who Toronto is, a team that really plays hard,” Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said following the Raptors 115-83 beatdown of the Celtics. “We really stressed if you don't bring the intensity against these guys, it could get ugly.”

    That’s what these Raptors are banking on this season. They’re going to outwork opposing teams on a nightly basis and use their length and athleticism to wreak havoc on defense and the offensive boards.

    “They make you play different. You have to move the ball more, you have to do certain things, and I don't think we did that offensively,” Celtics big Al Horford said. “Give them credit, they're a scrappy team, they played hard. I'd say we were definitely held in check tonight."

    Toronto forced Boston into 25 turnovers leading to 27 points on Friday. That’s going to be the recipe for the Raptors this season. Toronto isn’t going to shoot a particularly high percentage from the field, but these Raptors hoping to simply get up more shots by forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds. In the first half, they survived by attempting 19 more shots than Boston despite shooting 12% worse from the floor. Those lopsided numbers came thanks in part to 15 first-half offensive rebounds.

    Recommended Articles

    “Can’t get into a jumping contest with these guys, long athletic guys,” Udoka said.

    It was simply an effort thing Friday night. The Celtics didn’t have it and the Raptors took advantage.

    "One thing I can't stand as a coach is to get punked out there,” Udoka said. “I felt that they came out and punked us, outplayed us, played harder than us."

    Further Reading

    Scottie Barnes shows out as Raptors outwork Celtics

    Miami is quickly learning a lesson Toronto has long known: Kyle Lowry is special

    Raptors see plenty of 'teaching moments' following nightmarish offensive performance

    USATSI_17004617_168390270_lowres
    News

    Celtics Say They Got 'Punked' by Raptors: 'They Make You Play Different'

    just now
    USATSI_16084106_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Mavericks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17004369_168390270_lowres
    News

    Scottie Barnes Shows Out as Raptors Outwork Celtics

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16968966_168390270_lowres
    News

    Miami is Quickly Learning a Lesson Toronto has Long Known: Kyle Lowry is Special

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16925782_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Celtics

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_16839686_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Ishmail Wainright Signs New NBA Deal

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16993742_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors See Plenty of 'Teaching Moments' Following Nightmarish Offensive Performance

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16942411_168390270_lowres
    News

    Malachi Flynn Must Seize Opportunity With Rotation Tinkering on the Horizon

    Oct 21, 2021