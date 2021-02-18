Raptors Re-Call Rookie Malachi Flynn From G-League

The Toronto Raptors have re-called rookie point guard Malachi Flynn from the G-League bubble and the Raptors 905

The 22-year-old point guard "should" be available to play Thursday night, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. If Flynn sees action with the Raptors, it'll be his second game of the day. He led the Raptors 905 to a 117-92 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars with 16 points and five assists on Thursday morning.

The Raptors decided to promote Flynn after receiving a report on Kyle Lowry's injury. The 34-year-old guard is battling a thumb injury he sustained in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will miss Thursday's game and Friday's game and the team will reevaluate after that, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Flynn has in six games with the Raptors 905, averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 assists on 44% shooting.

"He's played good, especially the last few games," Nurse said. "I think he's made some really good progress, obviously."

