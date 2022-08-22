The Kevin Durant trade rumors may be dwindling but the Toronto Raptors continue to lurk as a contender for the Brooklyn Nets superstar.

The Raptors are considered "among the most serious threats" to land Durant alongside the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Those teams are believed to have the types of assets necessary to acquire the two-time Finals MVP. Toronto, however, has refused to include the reigning rookie of the year, Scottie Barnes, in trade talks thus far.

Outside of the frontrunners, the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Atlanta Hawks have all registered interest at some point in the past two months, per Charania. The Pelicans deemed Brandon Ingram untouchable while the Nets turned down a John Collins and De'Andre Hunter package from the Hawks.

More recently, the Memphis Grizzlies have shown interest in Durant, according to Charania.

"The Grizzlies, so far, do not appear inclined to include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant, sources said, but rather a package built around their bevy of draft picks," Charania wrote.

The Phoenix Suns have made no progress on a Durant trade involving Mikal Bridges and first-round draft picks, per Charania.

Toronto's reluctance to sign Christian Koloko, the 33rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suggests the Raptors are trying to remain flexible in case an opportunity to add salary opens up. For now, though, it seems the Nets' asking price for Durant remains exorbitant and Toronto's been willing to go all-in for the former MVP.

