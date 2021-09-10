September 10, 2021
Raptors Release Preseason Schedule
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, and Washington Wizards in the preseason
Author:

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors may get the NBA's first look at a potentially very different Philadelphia 76ers team next month when the preseason tips off on October 4.

The NBA released its preseason schedule Friday afternoon with the Raptors slated for five preseason games beginning with a home-and-home series against the 76ers on October 4 and October 7. Toronto will then head over to Boston on October 9 before returning "home" on October 11 to take on the Houston Rockets. The preseason will conclude on October 12 in Washington.

While no official word has come down regarding the Raptors' official return to Toronto, the schedule has the Raptors playing in Toronto and all signs seem to be pointing toward basketball at Scotiabank Arena this season.

Once the preseason concludes, Toronto will await their regular season opener on October 20 against the Wizards which should be the team's first game back at Scotiabank Arena in exactly 600 days.

