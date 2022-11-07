Raptors Look for Sweep vs. Bulls: Where to Watch, Odds, Storylines

The Toronto Raptors will be right back at it, looking to make it two straight against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast the game in Toronto. NBC Sports and 670 The Score will air the game in Chicago. The NBA App will also air all 15 NBA games for free on Monday.

What to Watch For

Toronto was relentless in its double-teaming of DeMar DeRozan on Sunday night but things will likely get more complicated on Monday with Zach LaVine expected to be in the lineup for Chicago. Expect the Raptors to play a little more one-on-one against DeRozan and hope O.G. Anunoby can hold his own against the former Raptors star.

The Raptors rode Fred VanVleet for 39 minutes in his return from a back injury on Monday night. It'll be asking a lot of the 28-year-old point guard to repeat that on the second night of a back-to-back all while shouldering a sizeable share of the offensive workload.

Scottie Barnes again played a ton of point guard for the Raptors even with VanVleet back in the lineup on Monday. Expect that to continue as Toronto uses his speed and size to create mismatches and off-ball opportunities for VanVleet.

Injury Report

There have been no official injury reports released. Toronto will still be without Pascal Siakam, though, and Khem Birch's status is likely questionable.

The Bulls are expected to have LaVine back.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +4 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 40.7%. The total for the game is 222.

Further Reading

