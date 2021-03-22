NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Report: Raptors Among Teams Interested in Kings' Richaun Holmes

Report: Raptors Among Teams Interested in Kings' Richaun Holmes

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly been one of the teams interested in acquiring Sacramento Kings centre Richaun Holmes ahead of the trade deadline
Author:
Publish date:

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly been one of the teams interested in acquiring Sacramento Kings centre Richaun Holmes ahead of the trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors' pursuit of a new centre might not wait until the offseason.

The Raptors are reportedly one of the teams that has expressed interest in Sacramento Kings centre Richaun Holmes, sources tell The Athletic's Shams Carania.

The 27-year-old Holmes is having a career season, averaging 13.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season. The problem for the Raptors, however, is Holmes' contractual status. He's in the final year of his contract and heading into unrestricted free agency this summer. That would either make him a rental for Toronto or a player the Raptors could lose in free agency this summer.

Had news leaked a few weeks ago when before Toronto's COVID-19 issues when the Raptors were still in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase a deal for Holmes would have made a lot more sense. But now the Raptors have dropped eight straight and look more like deadline sellers than deadline buyers.

If Toronto is going to do anything before Thursday's trade deadline it's far more likely to trade Norman Powell and potentially Kyle Lowry than it is to add a rental player to try and make a push for the post-season this year. Holmes could be an interesting player for the Raptors to look at during the offseason if Sacramento doesn't bring him back, but otherwise, a trade before Thursday doesn't make much sense.

Further Reading

Kyle Lowry jokes that he doesn't know about Thursday's trade deadline

Report: Norman Powell has emerged as a top trade target recently

Report: A Norman Powell trade is 'close to inevitable" ahead of the trade deadline

USATSI_15412782_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Among Teams Interested in Kings' Richaun Holmes

USATSI_15636958_168390270_lowres
News

Something Has to Give As Scuffling Raptors Take on Struggling Rockets

USATSI_15744769_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Miami Heat & Philadelphia 76ers Leading Pursuit of Kyle Lowry

USATSI_15709624_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry Claims He Doesn't Know About Trade Deadline, Just Knows the 25th is his Birthday

USATSI_15771456_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Running Out of Excuses, Falling in 8th Straight to the Cavaliers

USATSI_13864680_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors 'Require at Least' Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson from Heat for Kyle Lowry

USATSI_15511369_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Heat 'Covet' Raptors Guard Kyle Lowry

USATSI_15732926_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Norman Powell Has 'Emerged' As a Trade Target Recently