The Raptors are Interested in Rudy Gobert? Why a Deal Doesn't Make Sense for Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly interested in Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert but a trade seems highly unlikely this summer

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Two things can be true. 

1) Rudy Gobert is a very talented basketball player and a lot better than perception would indicate

2) The Toronto Raptors aren't going to be interested in trading for him

It makes sense that Toronto has popped up as a potential landing spot for Gobert, the 7-foot-1 Utah Jazz big man who seems to have played his final game with his current team. On paper, the Raptors have a glaring frontcourt need for a big man and it's easy for sources to float Toronto as a team reportedly interested in acquiring the star defensive center. But it's not going to happen.

For one, the Raptors have essentially made it clear they're not interested in players who fit their mold. They want versatile two-way players who can switch defensively and defend multiple positions. There's a reason, of course, that nobody on the team was taller than 6-foot-9, let alone seven feet or taller.

I had Gobert specifically in mind when I asked Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri how he and the organization would react if a talented player became available who didn't necessarily fit Toronto's system.

"That one is beyond me so I’ll leave that to Bobby," he joked at first before getting serious. "I totally agree with you, it could be a shooter that you’re putting out there that’s not as athletic as these guys, but we want to play on both sides of the court, that’s really important and there’s a fine line. There’s a lot of luck to it when you’re trying to find those guys that actually fit, that really, really fit. We’re hoping. I trust our scouts, our player personnel guys, they’ve done an excellent job. If we can’t find them, we’ll develop them. That’s what we’re hoping."

That response came after Ujiri said he'd happily build a team with 15 players like Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby.

"We’ll continue to pile them up. Those are the players that play in this league and they play big time," he said.

It's not that Gobert isn't talented, but the $169.7 million he's owed over the four years makes his financial cost-prohibitive before trade talks even start. Toronto would likely have to include one of its core players just to make the salaries match and Ujiri said he's not interested in moving anyone from the core this summer.

Expect Gobert's name to be mentioned in connection to the Raptors again, but it'd be shocking if a deal was actually completed.

