Report: Gary Trent Jr. Re-Signs with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will be keeping Gary Trent Jr.

The 22-year-old has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract that includes a player option in year three, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The contract will pay Trent an average of $18 million per season.

Toronto had extended a qualifying offer to Trent making him a restricted free agent this summer. He could have turned elsewhere to sign an offer sheet, but the former second-round pick decided to stay home re-upping with the Raptors.

Trent, who came over from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Norman Powell trade, averaged a career-high 15.3 points while shooting 38.5% from three-point range.

While he still has a ways to go on both ends of the floor, rounding out his defense and improving as a playmaker and multi-dimensional scorer, his contract shouldn't hamstring Toronto. It will allow them to move forward with a core of Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn, Scottie Barnes, and now Trent for the next few seasons.

