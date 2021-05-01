Raptors Rest Kyle Lowry as Playoff Hopes Slip Away

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry and Gary Trent Jr. as they head to Utah to take on the Jazz

The Toronto Raptors are back to resting players.

This was a trend a few weeks ago when Toronto decided to give Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet a few extra days off to make sure they were totally healthy for the stretch run. If it came at the cost of a few losses and better lottery odds, so be it. The problem for the Raptors, if you will, is it didn't come with more losses and the bench unit surged to four straight victories.

Now, as the Raptors head to Utah to start a back-to-back with the Jazz and L.A. Lakers, Toronto has opted to give Kyle Lowry the night off.

Lowry is joined on the injury report by Gary Trent Jr. who will miss his fourth straight game with a left leg contusion and Chris Boucher and Paul Watson Jr. who did not make the West Coast road trip and remain in Tampa recovering from their respective leg injuries.

The Jazz, who sit atop the Western Conference standings, have been struggling somewhat as of late. They've lost five of their last 10 games including a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Even so, Vegas still has Utah pegged as heavy 7.5-point favourites against Toronto, according to Covers.

Considering the Washington Wizards now own a three-game lead on Toronto for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with nine games to go, it might just be time for the Raptors to pivot back to resting its stars even if a few more losses pop up.

Further Reading

Freddie Gillespie accomplishes the unfathomable going from DIII to the NBA

Steve Nash & Kevin Durant praise Raptors' defensive scheme

Report: Kyle Lowry expected to have a 'robust' free agency market this summer