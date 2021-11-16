Publish date:
Fred VanVleet Set to Return, Chris Boucher & Precious Achiuwa Sidelined vs. Trail Blazers
The Toronto Raptors will get Fred VanVleet back for Monday's game but Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher will be out against the Portland Trail Blazers
The Toronto Raptors will have Fred VanVleet back and ready to go Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Toronto's lead guard was cleared to play after being held out of Saturday's game with a groin strain.
The Raptors, however, will not have Chris Boucher nor Precious Achiuwa against Portland. Achiuwa will miss his second straight game with right shoulder tendinitis while Boucher is sidelined with a sore back following an ugly fall on Saturday.
For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard is a game-time decision, according to head coach Chauncey Billups.
Further Reading
Scottie Barnes has history coming off the bench that Toronto may rely on
Dwane Casey continues to exact revenge on Raptors
OG Anunoby showed Andre Drummond the perils of witching 1 through 5