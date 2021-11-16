Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Fred VanVleet Set to Return, Chris Boucher & Precious Achiuwa Sidelined vs. Trail Blazers

    The Toronto Raptors will get Fred VanVleet back for Monday's game but Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher will be out against the Portland Trail Blazers
    Author:

    The Toronto Raptors will have Fred VanVleet back and ready to go Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Toronto's lead guard was cleared to play after being held out of Saturday's game with a groin strain.

    The Raptors, however, will not have Chris Boucher nor Precious Achiuwa against Portland. Achiuwa will miss his second straight game with right shoulder tendinitis while Boucher is sidelined with a sore back following an ugly fall on Saturday.

    For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard is a game-time decision, according to head coach Chauncey Billups.

    Recommended Articles

    Further Reading

    Scottie Barnes has history coming off the bench that Toronto may rely on

    Dwane Casey continues to exact revenge on Raptors

    OG Anunoby showed Andre Drummond the perils of witching 1 through 5

    USATSI_17052932_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Set to Return, Chris Boucher & Precious Achiuwa Sidelined vs. Trail Blazers

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17161109_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Still Finding Groove with Pascal Siakam: 'He’s a Go-To Scorer'

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15813979_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Trail Blazers

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17161331_168390270_lowres
    News

    Scottie Barnes Has History Coming Off the Bench that Toronto May Rely On

    Nov 14, 2021
    USATSI_17143406_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Returns to Practice, Listed as Questionable vs. Trail Blazers

    Nov 14, 2021
    USATSI_17161012_168390270_lowres
    News

    Dwane Casey Continues to Exact Revenge on Raptors

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17143398_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Raptors Without Fred VanVleet (Groin) & Precious Achiuwa (Shoulder) vs. Pistons

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_15744783_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Pistons

    Nov 13, 2021