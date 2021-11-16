Fred VanVleet Set to Return, Chris Boucher & Precious Achiuwa Sidelined vs. Trail Blazers

The Toronto Raptors will have Fred VanVleet back and ready to go Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Toronto's lead guard was cleared to play after being held out of Saturday's game with a groin strain.

The Raptors, however, will not have Chris Boucher nor Precious Achiuwa against Portland. Achiuwa will miss his second straight game with right shoulder tendinitis while Boucher is sidelined with a sore back following an ugly fall on Saturday.

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard is a game-time decision, according to head coach Chauncey Billups.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes has history coming off the bench that Toronto may rely on

Dwane Casey continues to exact revenge on Raptors

OG Anunoby showed Andre Drummond the perils of witching 1 through 5