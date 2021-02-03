Malachi Flynn Assigned To Raptors 905

The Toronto Raptors have assigned rookie Malachi Flynn to play for the G League to join the Raptors 905 in Orlando

The Toronto Raptors have assigned rookie Malachi Flynn to play for the G League to join the Raptors 905 in Orlando, according to Raptors PR.

The 22-year-old first-round pick has played in 13 games of the Raptors 21 games this season, averaging just 2.2 points per game. His minutes have not been nearly as high as anticipated after an impressive preseason and he had not seen any meaningful action since January 24.

Flynn should now be in line for significant playing time as he develops with the 905 over the next month. Following a four-day quarantine, Flynn will join fellow rookie Jalen Harris as the two young stars down in the G League's Orlando Bubble.

The 905 will tip off their season in exactly one week with their first game coming on February 10 against the Rio Grande Vipers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet becomes most efficient 50-point scorer in NBA history

Kyle Lowry's leadership was on full display Tuesday night against the Magic

Yuta Watanabe is making the most out of his Raptors opportunity