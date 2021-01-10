Raptors Should be Optimistic About Malachi Flynn After Strong Showing Against Kings

Toronto Raptors' rookie Malachi Flynn showed he can play at the NBA level in Friday night's victory over the Sacramento Kings

It took Norman Powell 32 games to find his footing in the NBA. Back in 2015-16, he was an unheralded second-round pick the Toronto Raptors acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks. He had done very little to start his rookie year, averaging just 1.8 points per game while playing hardly any minutes.

Then on March 15, 2016, that changed and Milwaukee got their first real taste of Toronto's Bucks killer.

"I just remember DeMar [DeRozan] telling me to be aggressive, you know, no matter what the mistakes I make as long as I’m making them aggressive it’s good for the team," he said, reflecting on that game.

That night Powell scored 17 points, his career-high at that time, and from that point on he became a true NBA contributor, averaging 12.7 points per game through the end of his rookie season.

There's always a lightbulb moment for breakout NBA rookies. One day they're the new guy, still getting accustomed to NBA life and then the next day they get it. It's not always an immediate breakout, but there's a sense that they can fit in the NBA and play against grown men.

The Raptors are hoping that moment came for Malachi Flynn on Friday night. After looking extremely impressive in the preseason, the 22-year-old first-round pick did nothing notable in his first four NBA games. Then, against the Sacramento Kings, he played almost 17 minutes, scoring 12 points and dishing out a pair of assists.

"I’m gonna stay confident regardless, but having a game like this definitely helps," Flynn said. "So just continue to have that mindset of being confident and hopefully have more games like this."

It certainly caught the eye of Raptors coach Nick Nurse who was impressed with Flynn's ability to make smart decisions and hold his own with the second unit.

"He did a good job," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "The most important things for me, again: He competes, I think he gives us someone else to handle the ball, get the offence moving and then he’s got a little game to himself too, at the offensive and where he can create sometimes for himself."

It's unfair to expect that kind of performance from Flynn on a nightly basis. But after starting the season with essentially no minutes, he might have played himself into some rotation minutes. If the Raptors opt to go small more often, there will be a bigger need for a backup guard and Flynn is well-suited to help with ballhandling duties while Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet take a brief break.

It might take a little longer for Flynn to truly break out, but Friday night's game should certainly boost his confidence and a breakout might on the horizon.