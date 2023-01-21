Fred VanVleet Ruled Out vs. Celtics

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics.

The 28-year-old point guard has been ruled out with right rib soreness, the team announced. It's the first time VanVleet has been sidelined with the injury this year.

VanVleet has played 10 straight games since suffering a back injury in late December against the Los Angeles Clippers. He's missed eight total games this year due to the back injury and a non-COVID illness.

It's unclear what prompted the rib injury for VanVleet who first popped up as questionable just moments after Raptors coach Nick Nurse ended his pre-game media availability.

VanVleet played 36 minutes on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 35 points on 7-for-13 shooting. He finished the game.

Precious Achiuwa is expected to get the start alongside Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. Barnes and Siakam will share the ball-handling duties in the starting unit with Malachi Flynn contributing off the bench.

Boston will be without Jayson Tatum who is resting Saturday.

