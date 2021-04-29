Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet on Thursday night when they start their West Coast road trip against the Denver Nuggets

Fred VanVleet is getting some much-needed rest.

The Toronto Raptors have been asking a lot of their 27-year guard lately. He's played over 40 minutes in two of Toronto's last three games all while trying to come back from both COVID-19 and a lingering hip injury. It's led to some lackluster performances from VanVleet who said he felt like "shit" on Tuesday.

Now, the Raptors will give him the day off having listed him as out as he recovers from that left hip flexor injury.

VanVleet joins Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. as the Raptors two other key missing players for Thursday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. The game is the first of a week-long West Coast road trip for Toronto that includes games against the Nuggets, Utah Jazz, and both Los Angeles teams. It's a rigorous gauntlet of a schedule for Toronto that will likely make or break their playoff hopes.

The VanVleet news has caused a shifting of the spread for Thursday's game with the Nuggets now 4-point favourites as of Thursday afternoon having been 2.5-point favourites Thursday morning.

The Nuggets are yet to submit their injury report.

