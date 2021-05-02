Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet & Gary Trent Jr vs. Lakers

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night

Fred VanVleet still isn't quite over his hip injury these days.

The Toronto Raptors' guard will miss Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with that lingering left hip injury. He is joined on the injury report by Gary Trent Jr., Chris Boucher, and Paul Watson Jr.

VanVleet has been a little up and down since sustaining the hip injury on April 2. He's played in just six of Toronto's last nine games and on the second night of a back-to-back the Raptors decided to give their 27-year-old guard a little more rest.

Saturday night's 30-point performance from VanVleet marked the most points he's scored since mid-February when he dropped 33 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. Prior to the game, he had joked that he's never asked about his hip injury after he plays well.

When asked about it post-game on Saturday, he said he felt "great."

Trent's injury will keep him sidelined for the fifth straight game. The team is hoping he'll be back for their West Coast trip finale on Tuesday, but it's possible it's not until the Raptors return to Tampa on Thursday.

The Lakers have listed Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, and Marc Gasol as probable and LeBron James and Alex Caruso as questionable.

Further Reading

Khem Birch is coming up with ways to make himself more useful when the playoffs start

Raptors continue to see development from Khem Birch

Raptors hopeful but uncertain Gary Trent Jr. will return for Thursday