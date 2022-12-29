Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa vs. Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa on Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors are going to be a little shorthanded Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies

Both Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa have been ruled out, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. VanVleet remains day-to-day with back spasms while Achiuwa nears a return likely on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The good news for Toronto is Christian Koloko's knee injury isn't serious. His MRI came back clean and he'll be good to go Thursday.

Expect Malachi Flynn to see plenty of playing time with VanVleet sidelined. Jeff Dowtin Jr. could mix in as another backup guard off the bench while Dalano Banton spends some time developing with the Raptors 905.

Memphis will be fully-healthy save for Danny Green who is yet to play this season. The former Raptors guard continues to work his way back from knee surgery.

