Fred VanVleet Ruled Out with Non-COVID Illness

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet on Saturday night when they take the court against the Indiana Pacers.

VanVleet has been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, the team announced. He'd been battling the illness on Friday night before being ruled out in the second half following a 15-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Khem Birch all sidelined, things are getting pretty bleak for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes will likely have to step into the point guard role alongside Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Christian Koloko, and either Thad Young or Otto Porter Jr. as the fifth starter.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Friday night that multiple players were "laboring physically," hence the decision to waive the white flag early in a blowout against the Thunder. Considering Toronto's horrendous play against Oklahoma City, it's quite possible an illness is going around the locker room.

With a day off on Sunday, VanVleet should be able to return to the court on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. If he's unable to go, the Raptors could be staring down a couple of tough losses against some of the league's worst teams over the next few days.

