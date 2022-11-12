Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet Ruled Out with Non-COVID Illness

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet Ruled Out with Non-COVID Illness

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers due to a non-COVID illness

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet on Saturday night when they take the court against the Indiana Pacers.

VanVleet has been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, the team announced. He'd been battling the illness on Friday night before being ruled out in the second half following a 15-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Khem Birch all sidelined, things are getting pretty bleak for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes will likely have to step into the point guard role alongside Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Christian Koloko, and either Thad Young or Otto Porter Jr. as the fifth starter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Friday night that multiple players were "laboring physically," hence the decision to waive the white flag early in a blowout against the Thunder. Considering Toronto's horrendous play against Oklahoma City, it's quite possible an illness is going around the locker room.

With a day off on Sunday, VanVleet should be able to return to the court on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. If he's unable to go, the Raptors could be staring down a couple of tough losses against some of the league's worst teams over the next few days.

Further Reading

Raptors fail to impress Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in blowout loss to Thunder

Oddsmakers: Raptors given 20% chance to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Rockets coach Stephen Silas shares his thoughts on sophomore development for Scottie Barnes and 2021 draft class

USATSI_17238398_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Pacers: Where to Watch, Storylines, Game Odds

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19409887_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Fail to Impress Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Blowout Loss to Thunder

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_13851347_168390270_lowres
News

Oddsmakers: Raptors Given 20% Chance to Land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_13914290_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Face Off Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Thunder: Where to Watch, Injuries, Storylines

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19395907_168390270_lowres
News

Precious Achiuwa Ruled Out Indefinitely With Right Ankle Sprain, Raptors Say

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19394689_168390270_lowres
News

Rockets Coach Shares Thoughts On Sophomore Development for Scottie Barnes and 2021 Class

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17330028_168390270_lowres
News

Report: NBA Executive Hearing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is 'Frustrated with the Losing'

By All Raptors Staff
001_ho22-nbacityedition-na-offbody-toronto-hero-0020-05-sp-01
News

Raptors Unveil City Edition Uniforms For 2022-23 Season

By All Raptors Staff