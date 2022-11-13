Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet Will Remain Out vs. Pistons

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons due to a non-COVID illness

The Toronto Raptors will once again have to make do without both Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam when they take the court against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

VanVleet will remain out with a non-COVID illness for the second straight game, the team announced Sunday afternoon. He's been battling the illness since Friday night when he was removed early in a blowout loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both Siakam and Precious Achiuwa are expected to be out for at least another week and likely longer. Siakam suffered an adductor strain while Achiuwa is battling an ankle injury.

Toronto may, however, get Khem Birch back to bolster their frontcourt rotation. The 30-year-old has been dealing with right knee soreness that has kept him sidelined for the last six games.

Jeff Banton Jr. will remain available as a point guard off the bench, backing up Malachi Flynn and Dalano Banton.

Expect Scottie Barnes to once again slot into the starting point guard spot for the Raptors. Otto Porter Jr. and Thad Young will likely start alongside Gary Trent Jr. and O.G. Anunoby.

Detroit has yet to release its injury report for Monday. 

