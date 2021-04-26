NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Raptors Rule Out Gary Trent Jr. With Leg Injury vs. Cavaliers

Raptors Rule Out Gary Trent Jr. With Leg Injury vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Author:
Publish date:

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The injury bug won't go away for the Toronto Raptors.

Just when it seemed as though Toronto's core was back and healthy, Gary Trent Jr. has popped up on the Raptors injury report with a lower left leg contusion and will be out on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old Trent missed two games earlier this month with a right ankle injury that he sustained on April 13 against the Atlanta Hawks. While he did look good in his first game back from the sprain, he's struggled in two straight games off the bench for the Raptors, scoring just nine points on 23.5% shooting.

Trent had not been on Toronto's earlier 8:30 p.m. injury report on Sunday night.

The Raptors continue to be without Chris Boucher and Paul Watson Jr. though Rodney Hood has been ruled available and Jalen Harris is questionable for Monday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are yet to submit an injury report.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors president Masai Ujiri has positioned himself for jobs outside the NBA

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau shares high praise for the Raptors

Chris Boucher's knee tests come back negative for significant damage

USATSI_15878820_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Rule Out Gary Trent Jr. With Leg Injury vs. Cavaliers

USATSI_12911072_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors President Masai Ujiri Has Positioned Himself for Jobs Outside the NBA

USATSI_15878634_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Caught in the Middle as Heavy Favourites Against Cavaliers

USATSI_15884225_168390270_lowres
News

Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Shares High Praise for the Raptors

USATSI_15958372_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Playoff Hopes Fade with Loss to Knicks

USATSI_15882893_168390270_lowres
News

Underdog Raptors Look to Slow Scorching Hot Knicks

USATSI_15813592_168390270_lowres
News

Boucher, Harris, Watson Out for Raptors vs. Knicks

USATSI_15851232_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Pascal Siakam Reveals the Secrets of his Spin Move