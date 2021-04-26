Raptors Rule Out Gary Trent Jr. With Leg Injury vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The injury bug won't go away for the Toronto Raptors.

Just when it seemed as though Toronto's core was back and healthy, Gary Trent Jr. has popped up on the Raptors injury report with a lower left leg contusion and will be out on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old Trent missed two games earlier this month with a right ankle injury that he sustained on April 13 against the Atlanta Hawks. While he did look good in his first game back from the sprain, he's struggled in two straight games off the bench for the Raptors, scoring just nine points on 23.5% shooting.

Trent had not been on Toronto's earlier 8:30 p.m. injury report on Sunday night.

The Raptors continue to be without Chris Boucher and Paul Watson Jr. though Rodney Hood has been ruled available and Jalen Harris is questionable for Monday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are yet to submit an injury report.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors president Masai Ujiri has positioned himself for jobs outside the NBA

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau shares high praise for the Raptors

Chris Boucher's knee tests come back negative for significant damage