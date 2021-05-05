Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. Probable vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, and Paul Watson Jr. on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards

The Toronto Raptors' last chance to stay alive in the play-in tournament hunt is going to come a little shorthanded.

The team announced that OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, and Paul Watson Jr. will all remain sidelined for Thursday night's game against the Washington Wizards.

It'll be the third straight game the Raptors have been without Anunoby who is continuing to recover from a left calf strain he suffered back in January. The team is trying to be extra cautious with Anunoby, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, in order to avoid potentially aggravating and worsening the injury.

Toronto may, however, have Gary Trent Jr. back in the lineup. He is listed as probable after missing six straight games with a left leg contusion. Yuta Watanabe was also added to the injury report as probable with right ankle soreness.

Fortunately for the Raptors, the Wizards will be on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday. They'll play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

