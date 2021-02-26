Pascal Siakam Ruled Out Due To Health & Safety

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out forward Pascal Siakam due to the NBA's health and safety protocols

The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Siakam joins Raptors coach Nick Nurse and five other assistant coaches who have been ruled out due to health and safety.

What had once looked like an easy win for Toronto over the struggling Rockets, is now shaping up to be a little bit more difficult. The Raptors have yet to announce who will be coaching Friday's game, though word on that is expected to come any minute from general manager Bobby Webster.

It will be the third time this season the Raptors have played without Siakam.

