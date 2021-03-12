NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Raptors Rule Out Siakam, VanVleet, Anunoby Due to Health & Safety Protocols

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby due to COVID-19 protocols ahead of Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets
The Toronto Raptors will be shorthanded for at least a little bit longer.

The Raptors have officially ruled out Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw ahead of Saturday night's game due to the NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols.

It'll be the fourth straight game the Raptors have gone without the group and their sixth without out Siakam who first appeared on Toronto's injury list prior to the team's February 26 game against the Houston Rockets. It has been 14 days since Siakam first popped up on the team's injury report and while it's unknown if he has indeed tested positive for COVID-19, players who have been ruled close contacts have typically returned to play after a seven-day quarantine. While it's unclear exactly when VanVleet, Anunoby, Flynn, and McCaw entered the league's Health and Safety protocols, they all showed up on the March 2nd injury report and have therefore been out a minimum of 10 days.

It's unclear who from the coaching staff will be out of quarantine and back with the team.

The Raptors are scheduled to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. on Saturday night before flying to Chicago for a 9 p.m. tip-off against the Bulls on Sunday night.

