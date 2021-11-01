Scottie Barnes Ruled Out vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Scottie Barnes for Monday night's game against the New York Knicks.

The 20-year-old Barnes had been listed as doubtful with a right thumb sprain he suffered late on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers. X-rays on the thumb came back negative and Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters in New York that Barnes was getting an MRI done Monday afternoon.

"It doesn't seem awfully bad," Nurse said.

Barnes has been a revelation for the Raptors so far this season. He's averaging a team-high 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor.

The absence has forced Toronto to shake up its starting lineup Monday night. Nurse said he's considering moving up either Chris Boucher or Dalano Banton.

Further Reading

Raptors continue to adjust to NBA's new rule changes

Raptors unveil new jerseys for NBA's 75th anniversary

Scottie Barnes doesn't flinch, sealing Raptors victory over Pacers