Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes vs. Wizards

Scottie Barnes isn't quite over his right thumb sprain yet.

The Toronto Raptors have already ruled out the 20-year-old for Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards. Barnes had been listed as doubtful prior to Monday night's game before being ruled out ahead of tipoff.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said the team was still waiting on some test results, but he didn't think it seemed "awfully bad."

"Just a little tender and sore," he said Monday.

It will be the second straight game Barnes has missed with the sprain he suffered at some point late in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. The rookie had been off to an incredible start to the season, averaging just over 18 points, eight rebounds, and was shooting 50% from the floor prior to the injury.

Toronto will presumably keep Svi Mykhailiuk in the starting lineup in Barnes' place.

Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe have also been ruled out.

Further Reading

OG Anunoby explains how film study has taught him to be more fluid offensively

OG Anunoby stars as Raptors shock Knicks with come from behind victory

Raptors continue to adjust to NBA's new rule changes