Raptors Rule Out Siakam, VanVleet, Anunoby, McCaw & Flynn Ahead of Pistons Game

The Toronto Raptors appear to be on track to play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, but it will be without some key contributors.

The team has already ruled out The Raptors have ruled OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, Patrick McCaw, Fred VanVleet, and Pascal Siakam due to COVID-19 issues within the organization. Siakam is the only player listed to have already missed a game due to the NBA's Health and Safety protocols and he will reportedly be out through the All-Star Break due to league protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The absences have forced Toronto to turn to the G-League and promote rookie Jalen Harris and Donta Hall, who recently signed a 10-Day contract with the organization. The two will be leaving the Raptors 905 in Orlando and be eligible to play for the Raptors in Tampa on Wednesday night.

There has been no official word from the organization about the head coaching staff, but it is expected that Nick Nurse and the five assistant coaches who missed last Friday's game will be out again. Doug Smith of the Toronto Star has reported that it's expected to be "a couple of weeks" before the staff is back on the sideline.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster and assistant coach Sergio Scariolo who is expected to be the head coach on Wednesday night are scheduled to speak to the media at 6:45 p.m. ET.

More to come.

