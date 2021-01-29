Raptors vs Kings: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game

The Toronto Raptors could be without OG Anunoby for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Here's how to watch and the best gambling picks

The Toronto Raptors are heading into a pretty easy part of their schedule starting on Friday when the Sacramento Kings make the cross-country flight to Tampa. After that, it'll be a pair of games against Orlando, a tough one against the Brooklyn Nets, and then three straight against Atlanta, Memphis, and Washington.

Even without OG Anunoby who is considered day-to-day and questionable against the Kings with a calf strain, Friday's game should be pretty winnable for the Raptors. They've already laid a 21-point beatdown on the Kings earlier this year without Kyle Lowry.

Don't expect the kind of 144-point showing the Raptors put up against the Kings last time that included 51% 3-point shooting, but Toronto should be able to get back on track against a young Kings team.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Kings TV Broadcast: NBC Sports California

Kings Listen: Sports 1140 KHTK

Kings Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Raptors -5.5

Moneyline: TOR - 210, SAC +190

O/U: 229.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

With Anunoby's availability still up in the air, I'd suggest staying conservative. Lowry under 1.5 steals at -125 looks pretty safe. The Kings don't turn the ball over very much and Lowry has only had two steals once in his last eight games. An even safer bet is Fred VanVleet over 3.5 rebounds at -160 on WilliamHill. It's not a great return, but VanVleet has been over 3.5 rebounds in each of Toronto's last seven games.

If Anunoby is cleared to play, it'll be worth seeing what his prop bets look like or Norman Powell's if Anunoby is ruled out.

