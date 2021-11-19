Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Kings

    The Toronto Raptors take on the Sacramento Kings on Sportsnet tonight. Here's betting information, storylines, and injury updates
    It's been a very tough stretch for the Toronto Raptors lately, but there's a chance to get right against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET.

    What to Watch For

    • The Raptors need to start heading in the right direction and the lowly Kings should provide that chance, but on the second night of a back-to-back, Toronto can't take Sacramento for granted. The Raptors have to pounce early to ensure they don't run out of gas late. 
    • Much like Toronto, the Kings are a team that likes to get out and run in transition. The Raptors have so far been a team that's limited transition scoring chances, but when teams do get out and start running, Toronto has been in trouble this year. Slowing down Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox on the move won't be easy.
    • Malachi Flynn played a season-high 22 minutes on Thursday night and Raptors coach Nick Nurse was generally pleased with the sophomore's performance. Considering Flynn has been buried deep on the bench so far this year, anything he can do to catch Nurse's eye is certainly something to monitor.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have yet to release their injury report, but OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe are both expected to be out. Precious Achiuwa's availability is unknown.

    The Kings are fully healthy.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 219.5

