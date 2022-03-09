Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Spurs

The Toronto Raptors expect to have Fred VanVleet back as they try to rebound vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors will be back from a pair of off days and should be ready to go with Fred VanVleet in the lineup when they take the court against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

What to Watch For

  • VanVleet is listed as questionable, but assuming he's ready to go, he should make a huge difference for the Raptors who have struggled to generate offense without the 28-year-old lead guard. Though he may be on a minutes restriction, Toronto will need VanVleet to be back spacing the floor and opening things up for Pascal Siakam inside.
  • There's no doubt the Raptors have spent the last two days trying to work Gary Trent Jr. out of his shooting funk. Raptors coach Nick Nurse is a bit of a shooting guru and if there's anything mechanically wrong with Trent's shot right now, he should be able to help find it.
  • With Malachi Flynn still out, the Raptors may once again ask Scottie Barnes to handle the point whenever VanVleet rests. He was pretty good on Sunday, but any extra developmental reps at the position will certainly help.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed VanVleet as questionable. Flynn and OG Anunoby are both out. 

The Spurs will be without Romeo Langford. Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV are both probable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -1.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 229.5.

