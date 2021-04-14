Raptors Wrap Up Exhausting Stretch with DeMar DeRozan & Spurs

The Toronto Raptors will conclude this exhausting part of their schedule on Wednesday when DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs come to Tampa

Some rest is finally on the horizon for the Toronto Raptors.

Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs marks the end of this jampacked four games in five days segment of the Raptors schedule. It's been an exhausting 1-2 stretch so far that has seen Toronto rest Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Kyle Lowry for one game each.

After dropping five straight earlier in the month, former Raptor DeMar DeRozan and company have strung together a pair of wins and will look to make it three straight against Toronto. Based on the limited injury information available early Wednesday morning, the Spurs are four-point favourites, according to Covers. That, however, could change if the Raptors decide to rest anyone for Wednesday.

The one thing we know for sure is that Fred VanVleet will not be back for Toronto. He continues to return from a left hip injury and the team has yet to have a timetable for his recovery. If by some miracle he does recover in time for Wednesday, he still has to serve his one-game suspension for stepping onto the court during OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder's brief dustup last week.

The Spurs, conversely, are relatively healthy. They've ruled out centre Gorgui Dieng, who signed in San Antonio as a buyout bit, and Trey Lyles.

This, again, is another crucial game for Toronto's playoff hopes. It's becoming a bit of a broken record, but until the Chicago Bulls really pull away those faint hopes will remain alive for the Raptors. So considering how hard the schedule is going to get in the coming weeks, it'll be games like Wednesday's against a middling Spurs team that Toronto needs to come away with.

Further Reading

Raptors Have No Timetable for Fred VanVleet's Return

Report: Trail Blazers anticipate Gary Trent Jr. will earn over $15 Million per season

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Florida State's Scottie Barnes