    December 17, 2021
    No Food or Drinks Allowed At Scotiabank Arena
    The Ontario Government is prohibiting the consumption of food and drinks at Toronto Raptors game as Scotiabank Arena continues to restrict measures
    The Ontario Government is continuing to ramp up restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the province.

    Just two days after the government cut capacity at sporting events including Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs to 50%, the government has now taken the restrictions one step further. As of Sunday, there will be no food or drinks allowed at sporting events in order to enforce a more strict mask mandate.

    "To further reduce mobility and social contacts, additional protection measures are being introduced, including prohibiting food or drink service in specific settings, such as sporting events, concert venues, theaters, and cinemas," Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore said.

    The Raptors had been third in attendance in the NBA, averaging 19,777 fans per game this season. While mask mandates had required anyone in attendance to mask up whenever food and drinks were not being consumed, those rules were rarely adhered to. Fans regularly did not wear their masks once seated.

    Now Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment is bringing forward a new program called "Operation Mask Up (or out)" that will require all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building, a spokesperson for MLSE said. 

    The vaccine mandate will remain in place requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated if eligible in order to enter Scotiabank Arena.

    OG Anunoby shares how he suffered his injury & Khem Birch discusses his injury outlook

    Raptors ready to 'fall in line' with whatever new COVID protocols are coming

    MLSE will prioritize season ticket holders, non-season ticket holders will get refunds

