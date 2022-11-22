Skip to main content
Scottie Barnes Day-to-Day with Left Knee Injury

The Toronto Raptors say Scottie Barnes is day-to-day with a left knee sprain

Scottie Barnes' left ankle may be OK but the Toronto Raptors sophomore has suffered a left knee sprain, the team announced Tuesday.

Barnes was seen walking with a limp during practice Wednesday afternoon. He was not participating during the open portion of the team's practice.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Barnes' ankle is "fine" following what appeared to be a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. It's unclear if the injury occurred on the same play. 

He'll officially be listed as questionable.

