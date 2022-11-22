Scottie Barnes Day-to-Day with Left Knee Injury

Scottie Barnes' left ankle may be OK but the Toronto Raptors sophomore has suffered a left knee sprain, the team announced Tuesday.

Barnes was seen walking with a limp during practice Wednesday afternoon. He was not participating during the open portion of the team's practice.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Barnes' ankle is "fine" following what appeared to be a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. It's unclear if the injury occurred on the same play.

He'll officially be listed as questionable.

Further Reading

Raptors provide injury updates ahead of Nets matchup

Scottie Barnes stays hot while Raptors' depth pieces hang tight with Hawks in overtime loss

Scottie Barnes discusses shooting slump & Fred VanVleet pumps confidence into 2nd year star