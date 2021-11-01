Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Raptors Scottie Barnes Expected to Miss Monday's Game
    The Toronto Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as doubtful with a right thumb sprain ahead of Monday's game against the New York Knicks
    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors are expected to be without Scottie Barnes for Monday night's game against the New York Knicks.

    The team has listed the 20-year-old rookie as doubtful with a right thumb sprain he suffered late in Saturday night's win against the Indiana Pacers. The team ran X-rays on the thumb following the game which came back negative.

    Barnes has been a revelation for Toronto early this season. He's leading the team in points per game and rebounds per game with 18.1 and 8.9, respectively. His expected absence is going to force a lineup shakeup for Raptors coach Nick Nurse who was just beginning to find a solid rotation with Barnes, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and Precious Achiuwa starting and Khem Birch, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, and Svi Mykhailiuk coming off the bench.

    Toronto will have a day off following the Knicks game before heading to Washington.

