Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Knicks

The Toronto Raptors (4-3) heading to New York for a Monday night matchup against the Eastern Conference-leading Knicks (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as doubtful with a right thumb sprain that he suffered late in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. It'll force a full lineup shuffle for Toronto who just beginning to find a solid rotation.

NBA referees are letting teams play this season, calling fewer fouls than in recent years, and it's made for a far more physical game these days. The Knicks are one of those teams that'll hit first and ask questions later, so the Raptors are going to need to pack a punch if they're going to contend with Tom Thibodeau's Knicks

New York has so far been the NBA's most explosive offense and should present a very tough test for Toronto, especially without Barnes.

Where to Watch

TSN 1050 will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will handle the radio call.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe while Barnes is listed as doubtful.

The Knicks have listed Nerlens Noel as questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +7 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 210.5.

