Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Knicks
    Publish date:

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Knicks

    The Toronto Raptors are expected to be without Scottie Barnes when they take on the Eastern Conference-leading New York Knicks on Monday
    Author:

    POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (4-3) heading to New York for a Monday night matchup against the Eastern Conference-leading Knicks (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    What to Watch For

    • The Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as doubtful with a right thumb sprain that he suffered late in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. It'll force a full lineup shuffle for Toronto who just beginning to find a solid rotation.
    • NBA referees are letting teams play this season, calling fewer fouls than in recent years, and it's made for a far more physical game these days. The Knicks are one of those teams that'll hit first and ask questions later, so the Raptors are going to need to pack a punch if they're going to contend with Tom Thibodeau's Knicks
    • New York has so far been the NBA's most explosive offense and should present a very tough test for Toronto, especially without Barnes. 

    Where to Watch

    TSN 1050 will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will handle the radio call.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe while Barnes is listed as doubtful. 

    Recommended Articles

    The Knicks have listed Nerlens Noel as questionable.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +7 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 210.5.

    Further Reading

    Scottie Barnes doesn't flinch, sealing Raptors victory over Pacers

    Scottie Barnes discusses taking on his 'brother' Jalen Suggs for the 1st time

    Watch: Fred VanVleet Says Dalano Banton will be a 'Problem' if he develops a Three-Point Shot

    USATSI_15884219_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Knicks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17052124_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Scottie Barnes Expected to Miss Monday's Game

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17061821_168390270_lowres
    News

    Scottie Barnes Doesn't Flinch, Sealing Raptors Victory over Pacers

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_17039978_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pacers

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_17052103_168390270_lowres
    News

    Scottie Barnes Continues to Wow, Outdoing Orlando's Jalen Suggs in Battle of Rookies

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16477118_168390270_lowres (2)
    News

    Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Compares Scottie Barnes & Jalen Suggs

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16477152_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Magic

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16992818_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nick Nurse Says Gary Trent Jr's Defense Has Been the 'Biggest Surprise' of the Season

    Oct 28, 2021