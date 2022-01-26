Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes Remain Questionable vs. Bulls

The Toronto Raptors may continue to be without two key starters Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Toronto has listed Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet as questionable as the two continue to battle right wrist swelling and right knee swelling, respectively.

Both VanVleet and Barnes traveled with the team to Chicago and shouldn't be too far away, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. VanVleet is considered day-to-day while Barnes' wrist injust doesn't sound too serious.

"The report I got was he was sore this morning, he didn’t do his post-walkthrough shooting and then when he got here tonight they decided it was not good enough to go," Nurse said.

Toronto will also be without Khem Birch who continues to work his way back from a nose fracture he received surgery on nearly two weeks ago. His initial timeline had him scheduled to return at some point in the next few days, but Nurse said it'll be a little longer than that.

"He’s been around and on the floor a bit but I think he’s a ways away from being able to be cleared to go at it," Nurse said.

The Raptors went with Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher in the starting lineup with VanVleet and Barnes sidelined. That would be the expected lineup again if the two can't go.

