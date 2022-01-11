Nick Nurse Provides an Update on Gary Trent Jr. & Scottie Barnes

Skip to main content
The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. are "doing OK," Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday.

Both, however, will be sidelined Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, Nurse said. 

It'll be the second straight game Trent has missed since suffering a left ankle injury during pre-game warm-ups prior to the New Orleans Pelicans game on Sunday. 

"He's had both an X-Ray and an MRI and nothing major. Just painful there that they're going to try to rehab to get him back as soon as possible," Nurse said.

Barnes will be out due to right knee soreness. He's "just a little sore," Nurse said.

It's the second time this season Barnes has missed time due to the injury. He was sidelined for one game due to right knee tendinitis last month after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

The Raptors will start Khem Birch and Nurse is expecting to give Dalano Banton another look as a backup point guard when Fred VanVleet goes to the bench.

Watanabe Returns

Yuta Watanabe practiced Monday and will be back in the rotation Tuesday night against the Suns having cleared COVID-19 protocols. He'll be on a minutes restriction, Nurse said, as Toronto tries to keep his stints short as he works his way back.

