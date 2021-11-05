Cavaliers Coach J. B. Bickerstaff Wowed by Scottie Barnes on Day 1

The moment Scottie Barnes walked into the room for his pre-draft interview with the Cleveland Cavaliers last June there was a sense that he was special. It was his personality, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, coupled with his defensive want to and two-way prowess that stuck out for the first moment the two met.

"It's what separates him and I think it's what allows him to have such an impact so quickly," Bickerstaff said Friday. "You could feel it when we had an interview with him in Chicago and the conversation that we had with him, I mean, you could feel it when he walked in the room that he was a difference-maker. He just had that type of like energy, passion about him and you throw the physical skills in there with that, you know, there's just a desire to compete."

Both Barnes and the man picked by Cleveland one spot ahead of him in last year's draft, Evan Mobley, have come into the NBA with all the tools to be defensive pests from Day 1. It's what has made them so unusual in a league where rookies usually come in with the AAU mentality of offense first and everything else second.

"Those guys that you're talking about (Barnes and Mobley) are uniquely framed and mobile and agile which gives them an opportunity to be impacted defensively. I think they've seen that," Bickerstaff said. "I'm assuming that somewhere along the lines there was a great coach there helping both those guys."

With Barnes, like Mobley, it's that sinewy frame and long arms that have made him so frustrating for opposing teams this season. He can switch with ease, as the Raptors have seen, from players as tall as Mo Bamba, to wings as talented as Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, to guards like Justin Holiday and Bradley Beal.

"He plays extremely hard. When you watch the games, he's all over the place," Bickerstaff said of Barnes. "Like, he's not just doing one thing on both ends of the floor, he's rebounding and he's passing, he's running, he's challenging shots, like he's all over the floor trying to impact winning. I think along with Evan, those guys are extremely unique at their age you guys."

