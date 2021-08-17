Sports Illustrated home
Cade Cunningham & Jalen Suggs Discuss Scottie Barnes' Infectious Personality

Toronto Raptors first-round pick Scottie Barnes has an upbeat and infectious personality, Jalen Suggs and Cade Cunningham say
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors first-round pick Scottie Barnes has an upbeat and infectious personality, Jalen Suggs and Cade Cunningham say

It's clear from the moment you meant Scottie Barnes that his personality is like few others in the NBA.

The Toronto Raptors 2021 first-round draft pick just radiates energy both on and off the court. In media availabilities, he's usually smiling or giving well-throughout answers to whatever questions are asked. On the court, he's vocal, calling out defensive rotations or celebrating offensive successes.

That's what made Barnes so special as a member of Team USA's youth programs, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs said Monday night.

"Y'all know who Scottie Barnes is, y'all know how he is. He just brings so much energy. He's always up. He's always trying to get everybody else up," Cunningham said. 

Suggs, who was selected one pick after Barnes by the Orlando Magic, quickly agreed.

"Scottie's infectious. He's someone you want to be around," Suggs said. "He cracks jokes off the court, but on the court, he's super serious. It makes you want to run with him."

The three, Suggs, Barnes, and Cunningham, all played together on Team USA's 2019 U19 World Cup team alongside second overall pick Jalen Green and third overall pick Evan Mobley. Barnes and Cunningham also played together at Montverde Academy, a prep school in Florida that's produced plenty of NBA players including R.J 

