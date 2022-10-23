Scottie Barnes Exits Early With Ankle Injury

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt and was forced to leave Saturday night's game with a right ankle sprain. He will not return, the team announced.

Barnes was grimacing in pain and holding his ankle after falling on Tyler Herro after a made dunk. The injury occurred on the same ankle Barnes injured over the summer that forced him to miss the three weeks leading up to training camp. He did, however, stay in the game to attempt the And-1 free throw but quickly checked out and limped to the locker room, and did not return.

X-Rays on the ankle reportedly came back negative, per the Raptors' TSN broadcast.

It was the second time Barnes was forced to leave Saturday night after suffering a left shoulder contusion in the first quarter. He briefly checked out of the game before returning early in the second quarter.

During the playoffs last year, Barnes injured his left ankle after being stepped on by Joel Embiid.

If Barnes is forced to miss time, expect Precious Achiuwa to step into the starting lineup in his place. Dalano Banton would also be expected to see an increased role as a ball-handler off the bench.

