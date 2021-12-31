Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes With Knee Tendinitis

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    The Toronto Raptors will be without Scottie Barnes for Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers
    Scottie Barnes is back from COVID-19 protocols, but right knee tendinitis will keep him sidelined Friday night.

    "It's been a problem just this week," Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

    Barnes had missed Toronto's previous two games in COVID-19 protocols. He cleared protocols and returned to Raptors practice on Thursday before the knee injury popped up. It was the first time Barnes had been listed with the injury. He'd previously missed two games in November with a right thumb sprain.

    Justin Champagnie also cleared protocols and is available for Toronto.

    Isaac Bonga remains in Health & Safety protocols while D.J. Wilson, whose 10-day contract was set to expire Friday, is now in protocols as well.

