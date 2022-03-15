Scottie Barnes Discusses Taking on LeBron James & Getting a Ball Whipped at Him

There was nothing Scottie Barnes could do.

He'd gone all out for a loose ball, trying to chase down a missed floater, when LeBron James fought him to the ground. Now, he looked up, helplessly as James gave him his Welcome to the NBA moment. The 18-time NBA All-Star cocked the ball back with his sights set on Barnes.

"I just saw him loading up, and I just thought, 'oh man,'" Barnes recalled. "So I just tried really to cover myself in case he hit me in the face because, yeah, he put a lot of power into it. Cocked back and threw it. I was like 'damn.'"

Had it been anyone else, Barnes probably would have gotten up and made a scene out of the incident. His teammates probably would have run over to confront the aggressor. But this was James and nobody did anything.

Barnes did, however, get the last laugh. He started the night off by going right at James, nailing a floater over the 37-year-old forward en route to a 21-point performance that clearly got under James' skin.

"Of course, as a young player coming in, it's always like a hype game getting to play with him," Barnes said. "I would say it was a big game out there playing against him. Did what we needed to do."

Toronto is now 6-0 against James since he joined the Lakers. It's an impressive feat considering what James once did to the Raptors, but it's going to take quite a few more wins before Toronto pulls even.

"I’ve got about 20 more to get back to .500 in my total coaching career," Raptors coach Nick Nurse joked post-game.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes doesn't back down from LeBron James as Raptors roll past Lakers

Nick Nurse provides an update on OG Anunoby's fractured finger

Nick Nurse explains how Precious Achiuwa has transformed his game since the All-Star break